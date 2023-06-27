Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $1,157,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

