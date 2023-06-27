Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 2,998 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 182,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,769. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

