Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,896 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Insider Activity

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

