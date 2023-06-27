Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,002 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

Featured Stories

