Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,822 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 10,697,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,768,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

