Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 2,901 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,067. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.42 and its 200-day moving average is $191.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

