Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,001,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,308. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

