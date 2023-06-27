Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 220 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 2.6 %

FDX stock traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

