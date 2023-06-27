Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 3,686 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 671,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,304. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

