Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes $1.90 Million Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 181,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Permian Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 1,740,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,396. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.53.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. Analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.