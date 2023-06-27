RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2022, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 10 development properties.

