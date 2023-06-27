Rodgers & Associates LTD Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,333,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after purchasing an additional 711,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 80,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,689. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

