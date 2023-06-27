Rodgers & Associates LTD Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.94. 25,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,823. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

