Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases 9,425 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. 464,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,312. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

