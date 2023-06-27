Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.40. The stock had a trading volume of 315,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,575. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

