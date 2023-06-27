Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JJSF traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $155.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average of $150.36. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $127.80 and a twelve month high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.18%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

