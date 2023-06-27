Ron Bentsur Acquires 750 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 750 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,230,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,307,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Ron Bentsur bought 500 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $8,940.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Ron Bentsur bought 230 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $4,004.30.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Ron Bentsur bought 330 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $5,702.40.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Ron Bentsur bought 200 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $3,498.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Ron Bentsur bought 320 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $5,446.40.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Nuvectis Pharma stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. 5,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,511. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.37. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

