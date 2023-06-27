Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 231,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,023. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average is $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

