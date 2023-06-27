RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 196,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 138,611 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $19.35.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned about 0.06% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.