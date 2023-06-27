Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.81.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $108.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.