Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $213.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,818,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 584,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

