Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $108.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,818,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 584,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

