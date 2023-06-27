Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 938,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 508,525 shares.The stock last traded at $26.79 and had previously closed at $26.62.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.