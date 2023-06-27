Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Lifted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,533,000 after purchasing an additional 728,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,814,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 93,473 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

