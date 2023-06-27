Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after acquiring an additional 638,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

