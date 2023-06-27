Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,206 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

