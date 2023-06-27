Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is WFA of San Diego LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,304,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

