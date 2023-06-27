Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Schweiter Technologies stock opened at $768.66 on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $768.66 and a 52 week high of $893.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $768.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $844.49.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

