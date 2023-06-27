Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Schweiter Technologies Price Performance
Schweiter Technologies stock opened at $768.66 on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $768.66 and a 52 week high of $893.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $768.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $844.49.
About Schweiter Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Schweiter Technologies from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Schweiter Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.