Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Increases Dividend to $5.00 Per Share

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Security National Financial’s previous — dividend of $0.10.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNFCA traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,565. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $8.90.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
