Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $888,757.01 and $485.37 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,631.45 or 0.99955900 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003804 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $616.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

