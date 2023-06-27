Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.84. 93,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.