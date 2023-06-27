ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 3.7% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $266,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.76. The company had a trading volume of 98,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,039. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 274.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

