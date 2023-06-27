ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Raised by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 2.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $536.65. 141,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,398. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 274.69, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

