ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. 501,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,957. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $123,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

