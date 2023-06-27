Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.80 ($3.14).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

