Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0031

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $167.00 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,726.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00288469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.34 or 0.00756177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00548622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00060837 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,419,715,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,397,397,093 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

