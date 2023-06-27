Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 14th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46. The firm has a market cap of C$816.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.31. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$10.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

