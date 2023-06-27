Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 14th

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46. The firm has a market cap of C$816.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.31. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$10.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.