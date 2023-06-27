SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Purchased by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. SilverBow Resources comprises about 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $469,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

SBOW opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $600.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. TheStreet cut SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

