SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) is Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. SiTime comprises about 5.6% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SiTime worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 87.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SiTime by 94.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 191.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SiTime by 2,115.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,148 shares of company stock worth $1,446,226. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.21.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.