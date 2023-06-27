SKALE Network (SKL) Price Reaches $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $127.07 million and $4.98 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,535,019,337 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

