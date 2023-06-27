SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on July 17th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -240.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $10,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

