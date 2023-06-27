Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) vs. Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics $350,000.00 54.57 -$29.72 million N/A N/A Bolt Biotherapeutics $5.73 million 8.51 -$88.10 million ($2.17) -0.59

Analyst Ratings

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sonnet BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1,389.21%. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.60%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics -13,407.31% -186,112.34% -335.98% Bolt Biotherapeutics -1,207.36% -44.87% -34.65%

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics



Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human version of interleukin 12 for the treatment non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer and is under phase 1 trial. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6 for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under Phase Ib/IIa study; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound developed for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics



Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-2034, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

