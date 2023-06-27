Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. 2,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

