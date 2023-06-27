Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of SOHON stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

