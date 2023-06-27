Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Southern Community Bancshares Price Performance
SCBS stock remained flat at $16.00 on Tuesday. Southern Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.
About Southern Community Bancshares
