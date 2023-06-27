Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (SCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 5th

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Southern Community Bancshares Stock Performance

SCBS remained flat at $16.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Southern Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

About Southern Community Bancshares

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in northern Alabama. It accepts checking, saving, money market, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, Christmas club, and kids club savings accounts.

