SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. 118,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,246. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

