SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 7.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.07. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $990.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

