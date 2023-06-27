SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lessened by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

