SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,917 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 249,146 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 364,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 432,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.